Covid-19: 578 new cases, no deaths in Sarawak; Kuching tops list with 317 cases

KUCHING (Aug 1): Sarawak recorded 578 new Covid-19 cases, with over half of the cases registered in Kuching alone, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that with 317 cases, Kuching was the sole district reporting triple-digit cases out of the 23 districts which recorded new cases.

The state’s cumulative number of Covid-19 cases now stands at 77,306.

There were also no reported cases of Covid-19 fatalities today leaving the death toll in the state to remain at 462.

Besides Kuching, new cases were also reported in Serian (65), Sibu (29), Samarahan (23), Bau (20), Miri (16), Lundu (16), Bintulu (15), Mukah (15), Simunjan (13), Kabong (11), Dalat (7), Sri Aman (6), Selangau (6), Meradong (4), Betong (3), Saratok (3), Kanowit (2), Tatau (2), Tebedu (2) and one each in Sarikei, Pusa and Beluru.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 440 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 64 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 40 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 28 from other screenings at health facilities.

“There were also six Import B cases involving individuals who had returned from Kuala Lumpur (4) and Perak (2),” it said.

Meanwhile, only 149 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 61 were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC under SGH; 26 from Sarikei Hospital and the PKRC under Sarikei Hospital; 20 from PKRC Serian; 13 from PKRC Unimas; 10 from Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital; nine from Sibu Hospital and the PKRC under Sibu Hospital; six from PKRC Betong; three from Kapit Hospital and PKRC under Kapit Hospital; and one from PKRC Lawas.

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 70,721 or 91.48 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 5,947 patients were still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 3,413 were being treated at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 501 at PKRC Unimas; 476 at PKRC Serian; 373 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 317 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 263 at PKRC Betong;268 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 119 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 106 at PKRC Mukah; 61 at Sri Aman Hospital; 42 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; seven at PKRC Lawas; and one at Limbang Hospital.