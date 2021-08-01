Covid-19: Spike in cases in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions due to targetted screening, contact tracing, says health director

KUCHING (Aug 1): The spike in Covid-19 cases this week of an average of 450 daily cases in Kuching, Samarahan and Serian divisions is due to targetted screening activities and contacts to positive cases screening, said Sarawak Health Department director Dato Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed.

He said that the average daily cases was on the downward trend from 584 cases in June and 538 cases in May to 383 cases in July.

He added that the decrease, along with the decrease in Covid-19 mortality rate, could be attributed to the increase in vaccination rate in Sarawak.

“The State Health Department would like to announce that up to July 31, Sarawak has reached the highest Covid-19 vaccination rate among the eligible adult population at 86.7 per cent for the first dose and 66.6 per cent for second dose, and is well on the way of hitting the 70 per cent target of completing vaccination by the end of August,” said Dr Mohamed in a statement today.

He said that the high vaccination rate was very important in the effort to curb Covid-19 transmission within the community.

Dr Mohamed also said that the number of Covid-19 cases requiring monitoring and intensive care in hospitals has subsequently decreased since June.

“The number of cases in Category 4 (lung infection requiring oxygen) and Category 5 (requiring ventilation) has dropped from an average of 268 daily cases in June to 150 cases in July.

“The number of cases requiring critical care has also decreased to an average of 45 daily cases in July from 83 daily cases in June. As of July 30, the death rate from Covid-19 has gone down to 45 cases in July from 108 cases in June,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohamed said to ensure all residents aged 18 and above who are eligible receive their vaccination, all vaccination centres (PPV) have allowed walk-ins.

Those who have yet to receive the first dose of the vaccine or appointment for vaccination are urged to contact their respective Resident’s Office, district office, PPV or health clinic nearby to get an appointment or walk-in directly.

He also reminded the public to wear face masks at all times especially in public places, practise physical distancing and adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“If you experience fever, coughing, sore throat, breathing difficulty or experiencing lethargy, body aches, diarrhoea, vomiting and others, immediately get screened at the nearest health facility, even if the symptoms are mild. The public should remain at home if there is no urgent matter,” he added.