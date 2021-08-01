Covid-19: Two longhouses in Sri Aman spark one of two new clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 1): Two longhouses in Sri Aman have sparked one of two new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

Dubbed the Kandis Pantu Cluster in Sri Aman, the community cluster saw nine individuals screened with six, including the index case, testing positive while three others are still pending lab test results.

The other cluster in Sarawak is a workplace cluster dubbed the 511 Sentosa Cluster in Kuching involving those staying at a hostel of a Wataniah army camp in Kota Sentosa.

“112 individuals from the cluster have been screened with 12 (including the index case) testing positive while 100 tested negative,” said SDMC in its daily update.

SDMC also declared an end to one cluster, namely the Sungai Sebetan Cluster in Saratok as no new cases were detected in the last 28 days involving this cluster.

Currently there are 85 active clusters in the state with 10 recording a total of 77 new cases in the last 24 hours.

The Melikin Cluster in Serian recorded the most number of new cases with 32, followed by the Sentosa 2 Cluster in Kuching (14), Kampung Quop Cluster in Kuching (7), Kandis Pantu Cluster (6) and Kampung Git Cluster in Kuching (6).

Clusters which recorded less than five cases are the Kampung Sungai Duuh Cluster in Serian (4), Jalan Persisir Bintulu-Miri Cluster in Bintulu (3), Abu Bengang Cluster in Saratok (2), Kluster Sungai Sangan (2) and Bedup Longgo Cluster in Serian (1).

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that three districts are now classified as Covid-19 red zones namely the districts of Kabong, Dalat and Mukah.

“Kabong, Dalat and Mukah districts are now red zones after they recorded 46, 45 and 44 cases of local infection respectively in the past 14 days,” said SDMC.

To date, Sarawak has 17 districts classified as red zones, orange zone (6), yellow zones (11) while six districts are now in the green zone.

SDMC also revealed that the Pakan and Beluru districts have reverted to orange zones from red after each district respectively recorded 38 and 40 cases of local infections in the last 14 days.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.