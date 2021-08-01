Defeating darkness with light of hope

Blind tutor respects and cherishes the sure blessings of never losing sight of God

GARBED in her academic gown and square hat, Ruth Yong strode confidently as the usher led her up the stage to receive her scroll from the Vice-Chancellor of Monash University Malaysia on her graduation day.

The year was 2018 — it was the happiest moment of her life.

The Degree in Communication and Psychology was hard-earned. Ruth was different from her other university mates, as she was totally blind.

It was a visual handicap, due to premature birth. Ruth admitted that, like any other visually-impaired or blind students, she had to work at least three times harder than sighted students both in school and university in order to excel in her studies.

Ruth’s academic achievements could be interpreted as an expression of her sheer grit and determination.

After passing her Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination at SMK Batu Lintang in Kuching, she wanted to further her studies.

Subsequently her father, a former government officer, helped her apply for a Shell scholarship. For Ruth, it was like a dream come true when Shell Malaysia awarded her the scholarship. She entered Monash University in Kuala Lumpur in 2014 as the only blind student there.

Being her first time away from home, Ruth was ready to take on new challenges.

“The university went the extra mile to help me. I was given additional time to complete assignments and exams, and provided with Braille question papers and a computer screen reader programme, JAWS (Job Access with Speech) that came with a laptop.

“Throughout each semester, I was also supplied with reading materials in a format that enabled me to learn through hearing,” she explained.

The university’s Disability Support Services made efforts to convert scanned PDF copies of the reading materials into Word-format ones.

The conversion process would take weeks or months to prepare due to formatting and editing issues.

“I had to wait patiently as the materials were indispensable. Likewise, soft copies of textbooks normally came a month or two after a semester began. As a result, I was always left behind in my studies and had to catch up,” she continued.

Ruth’s first year in university was the toughest. Apart from having to adjust herself to the new environment, she found that the classes were not blind-friendly.

During communications classes, for instance, the students had to watch movies every week and write their reviews while her psychology class activities could not be processed through the JAWS software.

Determination and positive outlook

“I remember crying almost every week over the difficulties that I faced as a blind student that I felt like giving up on my studies altogether,” she recalled.

Yet, she never gave up – she decided to take all the impediments with greater determination. Whilst doing her utmost in catching up with her studies, she came to know many beautiful souls.

“One of them, for instance, was an Australian exchange student who would spend about four hours every week to read out and explain to me lecture notes. I also had supportive lecturers who understood my needs.”

With her pleasant demeanour, courage and optimism, and not considering blindness as a hindrance, Ruth had created for herself a world of durability.

She developed a close circle of friends from the university as well as her church.

At the university, she also had the opportunity to know students from other parts of the world. To be exposed to the outside world was a liberating experience for Ruth. Her resilience as a blind student away from home must be attributed to all these, notably her positive outlook in life.

“Moving around the university was one big challenge for me, but thanks to my friends who helped me to get to classes, the library and so on. They also eased my trouble of getting essential stuff such as food and personal items. I also had my moments such as going to the malls and eating out with them, or just enjoying each other’s company, especially during short breaks,” she reminisced.

There were inevitable drawbacks, nonetheless. Sometimes, she had to miss classes when her friends were not available. Many times, she was late for the lectures. There were times she fell sick in the dark alone. She felt she had come to another phase of her life where she learned more about the bitter truths of being totally blind.

Faith in God gives clear vision

At the same time, she also learned about the sure blessings of never losing sight of God.

“My faith in God gives me a clear vision of His invisible hand in my life. He makes me strong to face all the hard truths about being totally blind. He is my ever present help,” she said.

After graduation, Ruth was enthusiastic in looking for a job, but each application was met with disappointment. She found that seeking employment as a blind graduate was very frustrating.

“One of the main problems was the lack of response from employers. Out of the over 60 job applications that I sent out, only a few responded albeit with regret,” she disclosed.

“It seems that most employers lack confidence in accepting blind people into their corporations. They probably think that we are not capable of working in higher positions.

“I have to admit that we need assistance for tasks that involve visuals such as reading out physical papers, paper work and moving around. Probably because of that they’re reluctant to take us in as it may incur cost.”

Still, Ruth refused to remain a victim of the consequences. Even before she left for her tertiary education, she took up a temporary job at the Kuching Blind Centre where she taught blind students, on a low pay. Not being able to secure a job with the government or private firms did not dampen her spirit.

She then created a job for herself as an English tutor to some blind individuals.

She took the job seriously, displaying competence in teaching and in the English language.

Her sincere effort served as a stepping stone to her present job as an online tutor.

A friend had introduced her to a refugee centre and an orphanage in Kuala Lumpur needing a tutor to teach students from their respective homes.

Today, she is not only tutoring normally-sighted students from the homes, but also students from the Pertubuhan Komuniti Orang Asli.

“It is a joy to be able to teach the underprivileged, although it can be quite challenging at times as some of the students are not quite disciplined,” said a beaming Ruth, who receives her monthly salary from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in Kuala Lumpur.

“As the classes progress, I’m expected to look for new students on my own, which I’m in the process of doing.

“I’m currently looking for new students from within and outside Malaysia who are interested in learning English online,” she said.

Aspiring to be a teacher

At 29, Ruth now aspires to be a professional teacher. Having found her niche in teaching, she has enrolled in a local university to pursue a Master’s Degree in Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL).

“We should never stop learning. I will still be tutoring online whilst pursuing my studies.”

Clearly, Ruth’s life is not subject to the limitation of her visual disability.

“I look at things on the bright side and also encourage others to do the same. I would like to use my skills and talent to contribute to society, be a role model and motivate people to move forward no matter what their circumstances are.”

The only daughter and the youngest child besides two brothers, Ruth considers herself blessed to be having a supportive family. Her parents have always believed in her, sending her to school up to Form 6 and at the same time, seeing her through her piano lessons till she completed Grade 8 with distinction at the age of 19.

They gave her their full support when she wanted to go to university. It must be one of the proudest moments of their lives to see their girl receiving her scroll from Vice-Chancellor of Monash University Malaysia on that momentous day when she graduated.

There are many things that make her life bearable – particularly, her love for reading.

Thanks to modern technology, she can now read through listening via online.

She still reads Braille although, according to her, books in Braille are now limited in this digital era.

Knowing how to play the piano is one of the best gifts that she is blessed with.

“It’s calming; it’s liberating. I find solace in playing the piano.”

Yes, there are times Ruth would feel sad, though rarely, about being blind, but she never once blames God or her parents.

In her world of darkness, she easily trips and falls even over little things in her way.

Simple things such as finding something she has dropped on the floor could take a long time for her to do.

“Sometimes, it makes me feel a bit angry. It’s hard to be blind,” she admitted.

Learning to appreciate life

Still, she exudes hope – one that shines forth and brings light to her life that she is able to say: “Despite my visual disability, I’m thankful for what I have and for who I am. Instead of regretting over what I don’t have, I learn to appreciate life.

“I’m thankful that I was able to further my education in Monash. There are people who are physically able but do not have the means or opportunity to pursue higher learning.

“There are also those who lack the confidence or moral support to do so.

“There are people who are in more difficult situations than I am.”

Ruth’s story brings to light the thoughts, struggles and aspiration of a young blind woman, who rose from the aches and discomfort of darkness with courage and resolve to pursue her education up to university and engage on an online teaching profession.

Her trust in God gives her the light of hope that points to the direction and purpose of her life that no darkness can overpower.

Her story challenges us to rediscover our sense of compassion and humanity in a world where people with disability are often deprived of opportunities for employment or social participation.

We are guilty of allowing them to suffer in quiet isolation because of their handicap.

We must take appropriate steps and collective efforts to change the mindsets of many who have not been properly enlightened on the plight of the handicapped folk.