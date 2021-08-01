DUN members should not be paid during Emergency extension period – PBK

KUCHING (August 1): All Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) members should not be paid their salaries and allowances from Aug 2 in line with the extension of the Emergency in the state until Feb 2 next year, said Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

He argued that yesterday’s proclamation of the six-month emergency by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to suspend the Sarawak election due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns made no mention about the term of the state assemblymen being extended until February 2022.

“Therefore, all the assemblymen in Sarawak should not be paid their salaries and allowances during the period of emergency. There is no provision in the Sarawak Constitution for the (DUN) Speaker or Sarawak Cabinet to order state assemblymen to be paid their salaries and allowances during the emergency.

“The lacuna in the law should be resolved in favour of the public, that no monies should be spent anymore on the state assemblymen in Sarawak,” he said, in response to the Agong’s proclamation of the localised emergency for Sarawak.

Voon pointed out that the salaries and allowances of all 82 Sarawak DUN members amount to about RM2 million each month, or RM12 million over the next six months of the extended emergency.

Such sum of monies should instead be used in the fight against the pandemic, which is consistent with the decree of the King, he added.

“The Sarawak Constitution also gives no provision to the King to allow salaries and allowances to be paid to the assemblymen during the emergency,” he said.

He also said PBK fully supports the continuation of the Emergency in Sarawak in order to fight the ‘unseen enemy’ that is Covid-19.