Firefighters deployed to put out bushfire near SMK Agama Miri

MIRI (August 1): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire near SMK Agama Miri here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said a team of seven firefighters from Miri Central fire station were despatched to the scene after receiving a call on a bushfire at 2.42pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found that the bushfire involved three acres of land.

“They then doused the flames using a hose reel and fire beaters until it was fully extinguished,” he added.

The operation ended at 3.15pm.