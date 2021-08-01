Four inmates escape from quarantine centre

PENAMPANG: Police have launched a manhunt for four convicted inmates who escaped from a Covid-19 quarantine centre at Institute Latihan Mahkamah Anak Negeri (ILMAN) in Penampang on Sunday morning.

Penampang police chief DSP Haris Ibrahim said the suspects escaped from the quarantine centre around at 3.30am.

Haris said the suspects were initially removed from the Penampang police lock-up to the ILMAN quarantine centre in stages after they were positive of the Covid-19 virus since July 24.

The four suspects are Mohd Rahman Basir, 24; Arippian Abdul, 27; Mohd Ditazmir Razif Rudyaz, 20; and Salman Arip, 19.

Haris urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to immediately contact the Penampang police hotline at 088-723 961 or any nearest police station.