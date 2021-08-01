Hishammuddin to lead M’sian delegation to Asean Foreign Ministers’ meeting from Monday

PUTRAJAYA (Aug 1): Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein is scheduled to lead the Malaysian delegation to the 54th Asean Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (54th AMM) and related meetings, from tomorrow (Aug 2) until Aug 7.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) today said in a statement that all the meetings via video conference will be hosted by Brunei Darussalam, in its role as Asean Chair for 2021.

“At the 54th AMM, Asean Foreign Ministers will discuss the progress of Asean Community Building; Asean 2021 Priorities and Key Deliverables including the collective and Covid-19 socio-economic recovery strategy.

“Also will be discussed the implementation of Asean Political Security Blueprint 2025, regional and international issues as well as preparations for the 38th and the 39th Asean Summits and Related Summits, scheduled to be held back to back in October 2021,” said the statement.

Among the related meetings Hishammuddin is expected to participate during the 54th AMM are 22nd Asean Plus Three (+3) Foreign Ministers’ Meeting; Meeting of the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ) Commission; 23rd Asean Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting; 29th Asean Coordinating Council (ACC).

The others are Asean – ROK (Republic of Korea) Ministerial Meeting; Asean – China Ministerial Meeting; Asean – Japan Ministerial Meeting; Asean – US Ministerial Meeting and Asean – Australia Ministerial Meeting.

The statement said Malaysia, as country coordinator for Asean-Australia Dialogue Relations for 2018-2021 will co-chair the Asean- Australia Ministerial Meeting, with Hishammuddin and his Australian counterpart Senator Marise Payne leading the discussion on issues of mutual concern.

“At the end of the meeting, Malaysia will be handing over the country coordinatorship for Asean – Australia dialogue relations to Lao PDR (Laos).

“Malaysia will also be taking over the country coordinator ship of Asean-Canada dialogue relations from Myanmar following the Asean-Canada Ministerial Meeting,” the statement added.

The statement said at the conclusion of the 54th AMM and Related Meetings, Foreign Ministers would adopt several outcome documents, including the 54th AMM Joint Communiqué, which will highlight the outcomes of discussion as well as strategic and important decisions made during the meetings. – Bernama