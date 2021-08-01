Junaidi: DBKU to soon launch five-year plan to spearhead its service delivery transformation

KUCHING (Aug 1): Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) will soon launch its five-year plan titled ‘E-DBKU’ to spearhead its service delivery transformation in line with the state’s Digital Economy Strategy 2018-2022, said its Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan.

Junaidi said the plan is expected to be completed in 2025 and it would comprise of three main elements, namely innovative digital solutions, service delivery and smart city.

“As an administrator, maintainer and regulator, DBKU has to ensure that its services are efficient and effective to fulfil the aspiration and the requirement of our client, that is the people of Kuching,” he said.

Junaidi said this during a ceremony to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of Kuching being elevated to a city status since 1998 at the State Legislative Assembly building complex, Petra Jaya today.

“With the guidance from the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, we are confident that Kuching will become a smart city in the nearest future and it is not impossible to be the best in the region.”

As the host of this year Kuching city anniversary celebration, Junaidi said DBKU has organised various events for three months from July to September this year, with a new initiative named ‘Kuching Clean City Month’ in July.

“In line with this year theme of ‘Digital Transformation Towards a Smart City’, all the activities organised contain digital element. For example, members of the public who wish to participate in our activities have to sign up online via dbku.events.”

Junaidi said since Kuching was elevated to a city status on Aug 1 1988, both DBKU and Kuching South City Council (MBKS) have strived to deliver the best services for the people in the city.

“Among the services delivered were city maintenance, physical infrastructure projects, community development and creating recreational space such as Unity Park, Kuching Waterfront and Sarawak Botany Park, among others.”

He said both DBKU and MBKS seek to establish Kuching as a ‘Clean, Beautiful, Safe, Smart and Sustainable City’.

Junaidi also thanked the state Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Assistant Minister of Islamic Affairs and DBKU Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi for their assistance and leadership in administering the city, especially on matters concerning the people’s livelihood.

“We are also grateful to the strong cooperation and inclusivity of the community in supporting the initiatives by both DBKU and MBKS for the development of physical, social and economic aspects of the city.”

Junaidi, in his speech also expressed confidence that the ‘Kejiranan Mesra’ initiative by his council will be more effective and impactful towards community development, with the objective of turning the initiative into the ‘go-to community focal point’ for all government agencies, non-governmental organisations and private sector.

“Last but not least, I would like to thank my counterpart from MBKS, Mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng for his assistance in organising this ceremony today. Without the help from him and his staff from MBKS, it would be challenging for us to plan the event properly.”

Among those who attended the ceremony were Abang Johari, Dr Sim, Dr Abdul Rahman, Wee, Assistant Minister of Law, State-Federal Relations and Project Monitoring Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali and Deputy State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki.