Lee: Vaccinated Mirians still need to comply with SOP

MIRI (Aug 1): Individuals here who have already received their Covid-19 vaccines still need to practise and comply strictly with the given standard operating procedures (SOPs), said Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

He said that even though Mirians may be inoculated for Covid-19, the risk of being infected by Covid-19 was always there.

“There is no doubt that Covid-19 vaccines provide protection by developing an immune response against it. The vaccines protect people from getting seriously ill and dying from Covid-19.

“Despite being vaccinated, we must continue practising high personal hygiene and comply strictly with the given SOP as the worldwide battle against Covid-19 is not yet over,” he said after presenting dry food contributions to frontliners at three public vaccination centres (PPV) here on Saturday.

Lee, who is also minister-in-charge of the Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), advised vaccinated members of the public to continue wearing face masks in public areas, practise social distancing, washing their hands and using hand sanitiser frequently as well as avoid being in crowded and confined places.

He distributed dry food during his visit to the Eastwood Hall, Curtin University Malaysia and Dato Lee Teck Fok Hall (Riam Road Secondary School) PPVs.

During his visit to the Curtin University Malaysia PPV, he said most of the vaccine recipients there were aged between 18 to 23 years old.

Lee also encouraged those who have yet to register for the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme to visit any of the three PPVs in Miri to get vaccinated.