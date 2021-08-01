Malaysia reports 160 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 1): A total of 160 more Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, a day after the expiration of the six-month period of Emergency.

A tweet by the Ministry of Health (MOH) revealed the new figures brought the cumulative death toll to 9,184 deaths, with a fatality rate of 0.81 per cent.

MOH’s tweet also revealed that there are 1,059 Covid-19 patients currently warded in intensive care units (ICUs) nationwide, with more than half, or 531 of them requiring breathing assistance.

Malaysia today reported 17,150 new Covid-19 infections, with the total number of confirmed infections now at 1,130,422.

MORE TO COME