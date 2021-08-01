MMEA sends food baskets to Kampung Selabat folk by land and sea

KUCHING (August 1): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sarawak has delivered 80 food baskets to the families affected by the Covid-19 pandemic at Kampung Selabat, Bako.

Its director First Admiral (Maritime) Zin Azman Md Yunus, said the initiative was part of the agency’s corporate social responsibility programme.

“This programme is aimed at easing the burden of the families as well as to show our appreciation to the families who have been working closely with MMEA by channeling information to us,” said Zin Azman in a statement.

On Friday, the food baskets were handed out to families at Kampung Selabat, and yesterday, the food baskets were delivered to those who are out at sea.

Inside the food baskets are basic necessities such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, wheat, flour, eggs and biscuits.

Besides the distribution of food baskets, safety stickers containing the contact numbers of MMEA were also distributed to the boat owners.

The food baskets were sponsored by the MMEA headquarters in Putrajaya.

It was also stated that the programme was carried out strictly in compliance with the standard operating procedures to break the infection chain of the Covid-19 virus.