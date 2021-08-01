No reason for Sarawak DUN not to convene during Emergency – Chong

KUCHING (Aug 1): Democratic Action Party (DAP) lawmaker Chong Chieng Jen said today that there is no reason for the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) not to convene during the Emergency, which has been extended until February next year.

The Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman said since Parliament had recently sat during the Emergency, then it should not be an issue for the Sarawak DUN to do the same.

“We are under the Emergency but Parliament can sit. There is no reason why Sarawak DUN cannot sit,” he told The Borneo Post.

Chong, who is state DAP chairman, said even if an assent from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is necessary for the Sarawak DUN to convene, the state government should seek such assent.

He believed that the King would not reject such request from Sarawak DUN.

“Even if (the Agong’s assent is) needed, there is no reason why the King will not grant the assent,” he said.

He added that there should even be an immediate DUN sitting to approve a supplementary budget for the remainder of this year as the state continues fighting Covid-19.

In a statement yesterday, Chong said the Sarawak government must immediately convene the DUN sitting to present a supplementary budget to help the people and the business sector amid this pandemic.

He said the government must also plan for a huge deficit budget for next year in order to stimulate Sarawak’s economy.

He added: “The Year 2021 State’s surplus budget is a mistake right from the start. Businesses in Sarawak would not have to suffer as they are currently suffering now had the state government taken my advice in Sarawak DUN last year to introduce a deficit budget instead of the surplus budget for 2021.”

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that Sarawak be placed under a Proclamation of Emergency from tomorrow until Feb 2 next year.

The proclamation has prevented the 12th state election from being held within 60 days from the expiry of the current nationwide Emergency today.