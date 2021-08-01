Over 1,000 cases for third consecutive day

KOTA KINABALU: Covid-19 is spreading wider within the community in Sabah which recorded four-digit new Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day with 1,002 new infections on Sunday.

Seven deaths were reported, including two in Penampang and one each in Beluran, Papar, Semporna, Kinabatangan and Kota Kinabalu.

Two new clusters were also reported, namely Tembidong Bidong Cluster in Telupid and Beluran and Jalan Patikang Ulu Cluster in Keningau.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said close contacts were the highest contributor of Covid-19 cases with 591 infections or 59 per cent of the total number.

He said close contacts comprised 63 per cent of the 171 new cases in Kota Kinabalu, 70 per cent of the 171 cases in Tawau, 67 per cent of the 100 cases in Penampang and 62 per cent of the 90 cases in Sipitang.

“This data shows that Covid-19 is spreading wider within the community.”

He said a high percentage, 18.4 per cent or 184 cases of the cases were symptomatic and sporadic with unknown source of infection.

He said clusters made up 13.3 per cent (133 cases) while targeted screening comprised 5.5 per cent (55 cases) of the total on Sunday.

Based on the facts obtained from field data analysis, Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, urged total compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) as prevention against contracting Covid-19.

“Self-discipline is a very important component in safeguarding health aside from getting complete vaccination.”

All districts recorded new infections on Sunday.

In the last 24 hours, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau each registered 171 new cases, followed by Penampang (100), Sipitang (90), Sandakan (75), Tuaran (73), Keningau (47), Telupid (40), Ranau (34), Papar (30), Beaufort (28) and Kinabatangan (22).

Putatan recorded 17 cases, Kota Marudu (17), Kudat (16), Kota Belud (15), Lahad Datu (10), Kuala Penyu (9), Kunak (7), Beluran (7), Tenom (7), Kalabakan (5), Tongod (4), Semporna (3), Tambunan (2), Nabawan (1) and Pitas (1).

On the new clusters, Masidi said the Tembidong Bidong Cluster involved infections within the community that was believed to have caused by house visits among neighbours during the Aidiladha celebration. The index case is a 55-year-old woman who tested positive at the Duchess of Kent Hospital, Sandakan on July 19 upon referral by Nangoh Health Clinic as she suffered from cough and breathing difficulty two days ago. Her husband also tested positive for the virus on the same day, as well as 18 close contacts. Of the 292 individuals tested, the cluster recorded 88 positive cases, including 78 cases in Telupid and 10 cases in Beluran.

Meanwhile, he said the Jalan Patikang Ulu Cluster in Keningau was categorized as a workplace cluster. The index case is a 19-year-old male clerk who works at a heavy machinery workshop and service company. He tested positive through symptomatic screening at a private clinic on July 29. To date, the cluster has registered three new cases which brought the cumulative to 17 cases involving Mukim Patikang and Lingkudau in Keningau. The additional cases were believed to be caused by interaction among residents in crowded rented homes in Jalan Patikang Ulu.

Masidi said SOP compliance should be taken seriously by the community to curb the rising Covid-19 cases in Sabah.

He said 181 of the 1,002 new cases involved individuals who have received two doses of vaccine.

“This shows vaccinated people could contract Covid-19 if they do not comply with the SOP.”

He added that nine of the 10 cases in Long Pasia were unvaccinated individuals whereas the remaining one had completed vaccination, even though the government had carried out Program Jiwa Murni from June 24-26 (first dose) and July 14-17 (second dose) in the village.

Meanwhile, Masidi said 578 Covid-19 patients have recovered or discharged from hospital.

A total of 4,263 patients were still undergoing treatment, including 862 in hospitals, 3,361 in Low-Risk Quarantine and Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 39 in temporary detention centres or prisons.

“There are 100 patients in intensive care unit and 28 require ventilators.”