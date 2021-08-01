PSB denies involvement in formation of unity govt as stated in viralled document

KUCHING (Aug 1): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) has denied any involvement in the formation of a unity government as stated in a document which has gone viral on social media.

In a statement issued today, PSB said the so-called joint statement by ‘Agenda Penubuhan Kerajaan Perpaduan Sehingga PRU ke-15′ (Agenda of Formation of Unity Government Until 15th General Election’ was actually a fake news.

“PSB is not involved in any way whatsoever in the formation of the unity government stated in the document,” it said in the statement.

According to the so-called joint statement, it was claimed that PSB was one of the nine parties involved in the ‘Agenda Penubuhan Kerajaan Perpaduan Sehingga PRU ke-15’.

The so-called joint statement had claimed the chiefs of the nine parties had agreed to amongst others the structure of the unity government will be led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister while Datuk Seri Mohammad Hasan and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will be Deputy Prime Minister I and Deputy Prime Minister II.

Apart from PSB, the other parties cited in the so-called document are Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), United Malays National Organisation (Umno), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Democratic Action Party (DAP), Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), Pasokmomogun Kadazandusun Murut Bersatu (Upko) and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda).

Talks of a new Prime Minister and new government have heated up lately with various politicians calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin and his cabinet members.

This was after the Istana Negara issued a statement on July 29 in which the Yang di-Pertuan Agong expressed his utmost disappointment with de-facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan’s remarks in the Parliament on July 26 were inaccurate and had confused the MPs.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob later that day had said the current Perikatan Nasional government still has the majority support from over 110 MPs.