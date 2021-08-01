Sarawak Harvest, first fish store in M’sia to accept cryptocurrency

KUCHING: Sarawak Harvest, a dedicated online platform that sells home-grown fishes in Sarawak to different parts of Malaysia, is the first fish store in the country to accept cryptocurrency.

Malaysia is no stranger to cryptocurrency. They are among the top 20 countries most interested in cryptocurrency (Invezz.com).

Just a month ago, Luno Malaysia, the leading crypto exchange in Malaysia, surpassed half a million users on their application, gaining a 300 per cent growth in new users during the last quarter of 2020.

This pushed the total amount of crypto users in Malaysia to over one million people.

With increasing crypto ownership, there are also more consumers looking for ways to spend their cryptocurrency online.

To prepare the business for this growing demand, Sarawak Harvest, an online fish business, has partnered with TripleA to accept crypto payments.

“I realise the surging demand for crypto payments when I come across this challenge on a Bitcoin group on Facebook saying that there aren’t enough businesses in Malaysia accepting crypto,” Sarawak Harvest owner Vincent Chin said.

“We rise to the challenge and integrated TripleA crypto payment gateway, to be the first fish store in Malaysia to accept crypto payments.

“We may be just a local business, but our team is always at the forefront of technology and prepares ourselves for the future.”

As the number of consumers looking to shop and spend crypto increases, TripleA, a crypto payment gateway, has also received more requests from businesses looking to incorporate crypto payments.

“The importance of offering crypto as a payment option is increasing, and businesses are quickly realising this,” TripleA chief executive officer Eric Barbier said.

“We are happy to see that businesses from all over the world, including Sarawak Harvest, partnering with us to embrace crypto. With an estimation of over 200 million crypto owners globally, businesses are guaranteed to grow their business by offering crypto payments.”

People’s interest in cryptocurrency is growing exponentially worldwide.

With the current crypto market valuation already exceeding US$2 trillion, crypto will soon become an option in every transaction in people’s daily lives.