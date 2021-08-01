SMC chairman: About 40,000 people in Sibu yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19

SIBU (Aug 1): It is estimated that there are about 40,000 people in Sibu who have yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, said Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting.

He said the estimated figure was based on the Ministry of Health’s (KKM) data.

Ting believed that those who have not been vaccinated in Sibu are the those who have moved here from the neighbouring districts such as Kapit, Song, Kanowit and Daro.

In this regard, Ting pointed out that the measure to prohibit unvaccinated individuals into Sibu Central Market is among the ways taken to encourage people to get themselves vaccinated.

“We are starting (the policy to prohibit unvaccinated individuals) at the central market to check on visitors whether they have been vaccinated or not. If they have received their first dose of the vaccine, they are allowed to enter the premises. Otherwise, we will be compelled to turn them away.

“Now, we are saying this because we are working with KKM Sibu. Because it is estimated that there are about 40,000 people who have yet to be vaccinated in Sibu. If you look at MySejahtera and manual registration, we have vaccinated about 87 per cent (in Sibu).

“But then, there are many people irrespective of their race from outside Sibu district; they are not (originally from Sibu), they have moved here from neighbouring districts like Kapit, Song, Kanowit, Daro. If you noticed the government’s statistics, they have vaccinated about 56 to 60 per cent of the people but could not find people anymore.

“So, we are guessing that they, irrespective of their race, have all moved to Sibu already. We are trying to get all these people vaccinated and KKM said everyone who lives in Sibu must be vaccinated,” he told reporters after checking on the implementation of the new policy which takes effect at the central market today.

For the record, patrons entering Sibu Central Market via any of the five entrances to the premises, are required to show proof of vaccination such as digital certificate from MySejahtera or manual card.

Photocopy or screenshot of the document will not be accepted.

According to Ting, Farley Supermarket and Delta Mall will soon follow the move to require their patrons to show proof of vaccination.

On that note, he reckoned that many more businesses here will also implement such measure.

“We are trying to encourage people to get vaccinated so that we can return to our normal routine,” he said.

After checking on the implementation of the new policy at the central market, Ting handed out vaccination certificates to the first group of licensees in the market.

These licensees have completed both doses of vaccine where the certificate will be conspicuously displayed to inform customers who dine-in that the operators and assistants have been vaccinated.

The initiative by SMC in issuing certificates confirming that the proprietors and all workers of any business operation in areas under its jurisdiction have been vaccinated, is meant to bring back the confidence amongst the consumers here.

Among those present were SMC deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid, SMC market and petty traders standing committee chairman, Councillor Albert Tiang and his deputy Augustine Merikan as well as Councillor Nazatusyima Bujang.