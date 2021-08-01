SMC issues cert for vaccinated traders, workers at Sibu Central Market

SIBU (Aug 1): About 200 licensed traders in Sibu Central Market today received their vaccination certificate from Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) in a bid to restore the confidence of the public after it was closed due to Covid-19 infections.

The council’s market and petty traders standing committee chairman, Councillor Albert Tiang, said the traders were the first group to receive the certificate, which confirms that both the licensees and their assistants had been vaccinated.

The market had been closed twice this year after Covid-19 cases were detected.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting handed out the certificates to the licensees, after checking on the implementation of the policy to prohibit unvaccinated individuals into the central market from today.

On July 18, Ting had said that the certificates would be issued to business proprietors under SMC to bring back the confidence amongst the consumers here.

Meanwhile, a food stall operator at level one of the market, Mohd Iskandar Suhaimi, 27, said he was all for the council’s certificate.

“We are very thankful to SMC for issuing the certificate as customers will feel safer and more confident to visit the central market and dine at our stall,” said Mohd Iskandar.

Additionally, Mohd Iskandar, who just resumed operation today, said business was satisfactory.

“We did not operate for about six months and just started today. We are happy with the response from the customers,” he said.