SOPs at mega PPVs to be tightened to reduce infection risks – Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (August 1): The standard operating procedures (SOPs) at vaccination centres (PPVs) especially the mega-scale PPVs will be tightened and enhanced to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infection.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said apart from scheduling an appointment time and implementing physical distancing, time spent at the vaccination centres would be cut short by speeding up the vaccination process for each recipient, which is done by introducing the digital consent form on the MySejahtera application.

He said with the new feature on the mobile application vaccine recipients no longer had to fill out forms manually, thus helping to streamline the vaccination process, save time and reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

“In the Klang Valley, with the current sporadic cases, it is difficult to say that certain places such as the PPVs is the cause of infection and I am looking at this issue to ensure that the SOPs at mega PPVs can be tightened and improved every day,” he said, adding that by implementing such approaches the vaccination process has been accelerated.

He said this while appearing as a guest on the ‘Janji Temu Bersama Ras: Tangani Pandemik Covid-19 Bersama’ (Interview with Ras: Fight Covid-19 Pandemic Together) programme by Bernama TV hosted by Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi last night.

Khairy, who is also the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, said help was also sought from the National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) to ensure there was good ventilation at the mega PPVs.

Commenting on the congestion that occurred at PPV KLCC recently, he said it was due to some non-citizen vaccine recipients who, despite having different time slots, had come at the same time, however, he said the matter was settled quickly.

In the meantime, Khairy said ‘Operation Surge Capacity’ to increase vaccination rates and curb the spread of infection would be continued in other areas after it was completed in the Klang Valley.

He said the operation in the Klang Valley was the third of its kind to be implemented according to the epidemic control approach, whereby the first one carried out in Labuan had clearly shown a decrease in infections and hospital admissions.

Meanwhile, Khairy said Malaysia had a relatively high registration rate for Covid-19 vaccination, with 82 per cent of the adult population having registered.

“I believe they will register when they hear the announcement which will be made by the Prime Minister, on the conveniences to be accorded to those who have received two doses of vaccines, I do not want to preempt the Prime Minister,” he said.

On the fixing of the ceiling price of Covid-19 vaccines, Khairy said he would discuss this with the Minister of Health Datuk Seri Adham Baba at a meeting of the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply (JKJAV) soon.

“..so that no sale of vaccine is made at an excessive price. Although, this is a private sector market, the vaccine is an essential item for the pandemic, so it is not fair for any quarter to profit excessively from the sale of this vaccine,” he said.

On the same development, Khairy said Malaysia is discussing with the European Union to accept the MySejahtera’s vaccine digital certificate for Malaysians entering European countries. – Bernama