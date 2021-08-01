S’wak DUN should consider requesting for King’s consent to reconvene for 2022 State Budget to be tabled – Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Aug 1): The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) should consider requesting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to give his consent to reconvening of DUN to enable the 2022 State Budget to be tabled, said Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister said Agong’s assent is necessary in view that the Emergency has been extended in Sarawak until February next year.

“Strictly in an Emergency, the DUN sitting is suspended. But the latest Parliament sitting shows that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can allow the sitting of Parliament, with proper standard operating procedures (SOP).

“If Parliament can be granted sitting, I believe Sarawak DUN should consider requesting for sitting during the Emergency to table the 2022 State Budget, with SOP in place, of course,” he said when contacted by The Borneo Post today.

According to Abdul Karim, who is also Minister of Youth and Sports, the Sarawak DUN last convened in November last year.

He said the DUN ought to convene in May this year as stipulated under the Sarawak State Constitution, but this did not happen due to the Emergency.

The King declared the nationwide state of Emergency in January this year, aiming to flatten the pandemic curve. The Emergency, which is expected to end today, has been extended in Sarawak.

Asked if the Sarawak DUN would consider a virtual tabling of the Budget, Abdul Karim said there is no provision of law for a virtual tabling of the State Budget.

“There is no provision in Sarawak State Constitution or DUN Standing Orders for virtual tabling (of the State Budget) in an Emergency.

“I believe it (State Budget) needs to be laid or tabled when the DUN reopens,” said the Asajaya assemblyman.

Yesterday, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that Sarawak be placed under a Proclamation of Emergency From tomorrow until Feb 2 next year.

The proclamation has prevented the 12th state election from being held within 60 days from the expiry of the current nationwide Emergency today.