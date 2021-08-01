Two longhouses in Sri Aman placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 1): Two longhouses in Pantu, Sri Aman have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks starting today (Aug 1), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

In its Covid-19 daily update, it said that Rh Alias at Kampung Kandis and Rh Peter Gimang at Kampung Rapak Penyau will undergo the EMCO until Aug 14.

The committee also announced that seven localities in four districts had their EMCO lifted today.

They are are Kampung Emperoh Nyiru Grait here; Multiocean workers’ quarters at No.60, Jalan Industri in Sarikei; Rh Ningkan, Sg Paoh in Sarikei; Rh Brinau and Rh Maja at Sg Baron in Sarikei; Rh Anthony, Sg Merah Dayu in Pakan; and the squatter house at Sungai Plan (behind SOP) in Bintulu.