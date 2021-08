KOTA KINABALU: Kampung Tagibang in Kota Marudu and the Ladang Hibumas 2 housing area in Mukim Sungai-Sungai, Beluran will be under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from August 3 to 16.

Announcing this on Sunday, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein also said 21 localities in Terengganu will also be placed under EMCO from August 3 to 16.