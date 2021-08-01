Woman nabbed over forged Covid-19 test result in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 1): A 33-year-old woman was arrested by the police when she was found to have used a counterfeit Covid-19 Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (rRT-PCR) test result to apply for a district travel permit on July 31.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the suspect was applying for a police permit at a police station when authorities discovered that she was actually submitting a counterfeit test result.

“The authorities who double checked with the private hospital where she claimed her test was conducted proved that the result was indeed faked,” said Aidi when contacted today.

The suspect was arrested under Section 22(d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988.

Meanwhile, the Sarawak police has issued a total of 23 compounds to individuals who violated Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP).

A statement from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee said 19 compounds were issued in Kuching, Bintulu (3) and Miri (1).

Among the offences were failing to observe physical distancing, did not scan their MySejahtera QR Code at premises, failing to wear a facemask and dining in at an eatery after the allowed time period of 10pm.