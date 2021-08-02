Call respective divisional secretariat before Aug 5, SDMC tells those yet to receive vaccine appointment

KUCHING (Aug 2): Those who have yet to receive their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine or vaccination appointment are urged to contact their respective divisional secretariat before Aug 5, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said that the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) Sarawak is calling on those who are unvaccinated to contact either the vaccination centre (PPV), public health clinic or Resident/District Office.

For Kuching division, the numbers to call are 082-597509, 082-597503, 082-597566 or 013-2742806 (WhatsApp only) whereas in Samarahan division, the numbers are 082-673833, 082-661684, 082-671684 or 013-7780621.

For Sri Aman division, residents can contact the Sri Aman Health Clinic at 083-327769; Sri Aman PPV at 083-320228 or Lubok Antu Health Clinic at 083-584015.

In Betong division, the contact numbers are 010-5137066 and 013-3289982 for Betong district; 011-29231942 and 011-29231880 (Saratok district); 019-9518916 (Kabong district); 014-3129562 and 014-3043350 (Pusa district); and 014-6979075 and 014-9021265 (Beladin PPV).

Residents in Bintulu division can call 011-2324 0449 while those in Miri division can contact either one of these numbers 085-322737, 085-322301, 011-59284348 (WhatsApp only) or 011-59424290 (WhatsApp only).

In Limbang division, the numbers to call are 085-202115, 085-202123, 085-202105 and 010-9225743 for Limbang district; and 085-283102, 085-283103, 085-283105, and 085-283108 (Lawas district).

For those in Serian division, the Serian Resident Office can be contacted at 082-892000 or those who wish to contact the PPVS under the division can call 014-3832685, 016-4042685 or 016-8382685 for Dewan Masyarakat Serian PPV; 014-3132685 or 016-5332685 (Dewan Masyarakat Tebedu PPV); or 010-3832685 or 016-5302685 (Dewan Masyarakat Siburan PPV).

In Sarikei division, residents can call either 084-644976 or 084-654396 whereas those residing under Mukah division can call their nearest PPVs at 084-871276, 013-4721503, 017-2069362, 016-7479362, or 013-2834942 for Mukah District PPV; 084-863149, 084-863041, 014-3937965 or 0111-5829386 (Dalat District PPV); 084-832336, 013-5631242, 013-8112253 or 016-7484784 (Matu District PPV); 084-823363, 0115-1703770, 0112-5177186, 013-3650620, 019-4393343, 014-5894906, 013-4380821, or 013-4971416 (Daro District PPV); and 084-815261, 019-5352102 or 0113-5773177 (Tanjung Manis District PPV).

For Sibu division, the numbers to call are 084-317934 (Sibu Division Resident Office); 084-353295 or 019-8159608 (Sibu Indoor Stadium (PPV); 016-7054991 (Sibu Jaya Multi-Purpose Hall PPV); 084-891104 (Selangau Multi-Purpose Hall PPV); and 084-752203 (Kanowit District Office Hall).

Those living under Kapit division can call 084-796322 or 019-8360417 (WhatsApp only) for Kapit district; 084-777250 (Song district); 086-461315 or 086-461323 (Belaga district); and 084-796059 (Bukit Mabong district).