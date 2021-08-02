Centenarian calm when receiving second dose of Covid-19 vaccine

KANOWIT (Aug 2): Belungung Radin appeared relaxed and calm when she came to get her second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Temenggong Masam hall vaccination centre (PPV) at Nanga Jagau here on Saturday.

The 100-year-old from Rumah Mang Kapat said she had no fear of injection needles and believed the vaccine given would provide protection against the deadly coronavirus.

Belungung is the oldest of 215 longhouse residents at Nanga Jagau and Ulu Sungai Ngemah who completed their double dose of Sinovac vaccine yesterday.

The people there received their first dose on July 8.

The vaccination was conducted by the Malaysian Armed Forces’ Combat Medic Vaccination Team (CMVT) and Health Department under the mobile outreach programme, together with the state government.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg visited the PPV at Nanga Jagau.

Nanga Jagau, one of four major former Rajang Security Command (Rascom) areas set up in early 1970s, has 21 longhouses with 309 families and a population of about 2,000.

Abang Johari was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing, Minister of Local Government and Housing Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion and Ngemah assemblyman Alexander Vincent.

Also present were Eastern Field Command commander Lieutenant General Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad, First Division Infantry commander Major-General Datuk Dzulkifli Mustaffa and Ninth Infantry Brigade commander Brigadier General Shamshor Jaafar.