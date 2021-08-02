Clerk gets 252 months’ jail for 14 counts of CBT in Sibu, sentence to run concurrently

SIBU (Aug 2): A clerk, who claimed to have been the victim of an illegal money lender, was sentenced to a total of 252 months’ jail for committing 14 counts of criminal breach of trust involving a sum of RM24,209.55 belonging to a hardware company here.

Sessions Court Judge Marutin Pagan meted out the sentence on Lu Siew Ming, 33, after she pleaded guilty to the charges under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

The court sentenced her to 18 months’ imprisonment for each charge.

Marutin ordered the sentences to run concurrently from today after considering the facts of the case, guilty plea, plea mitigation and public interest.

The charge under Section 408 of the Penal Code provides a minimum one year imprisonment and whipping and shall also be liable to fine upon conviction.

The accused committed the offence between January and April in 2019 at Trojan Enterprise Sdn Bhd where she worked as an accounts clerk.

In mitigation, she submitted that she was taking care of her disabled father and that she just got a new job in July after being jobless since March this year.

She also said that she committed the offences because she was cheated by an illegal money lender and needed money to pay for her father’s surgery at that time.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Zulfadhli Tuah prosecuted while the accused was not represented.