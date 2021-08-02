Covid-19: 411 new cases in Sarawak as Malaysia records 15,764 new cases

KUCHING (Aug 2): Sarawak recorded a drop in new Covid-19 cases today with 411 cases compared to yesterday’s 578.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the latest figure brought the state’s cumulative number of cases to 77,717.

The state’s latest figure was among the lowest in the country, which had registered a total of 15,764 cases.

Selangor continued to registered over 6,000 cases at 6,067. This is followed by Kuala Lumpur (1,536), Johor (1,222), Sabah (1,166) and Kedah (1,108).

New cases were also reported in Negeri Sembilan (862), Perak (748), Penang (667), Kelantan (552), Pahang (475), Melaka (463), and Terengganu (425) while Putrajaya, Perlis, and Labuan recorded less than 100 cases at 46, nine and seven cases respectively.

The cumulative total of positive cases in the country now stands at 1,146,186 cases.