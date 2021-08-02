Covid-19: 411 new cases, no deaths in Sarawak; Kuching tops list with 144 cases

KUCHING (Aug 2): The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak dropped to 411 in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative tally of cases to 77,717, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that while Kuching had yet again recorded the highest number of cases in the state, the district’s had also dropped to 144 from yesterday’s 317.

There were also no Covid-19 fatalities leaving the state’s death toll to remain at 462.

A total of 22 districts reported new cases where in addition to Kuching, Bau recorded 94 cases followed by Simunjan (29), Serian (26), Samarahan (26), Sibu (21), Lundu (21), Bintulu (9), Miri (6), Subis (6), Mukah (5), Tebedu (5), Tatau (5), Asajaya (3), Kabong (2), Sri Aman (2), Selangau (2), and one each in Dalat, Kanowit, Sarikei, Telang Usan and Pakan.

The committee said the new cases today consisted of 246 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 96 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 34 from other screenings at health facilities; and 32 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities.

“There were also two Import B cases involving individuals who had returned or entered Sarawak from Kuala Lumpur and an Import A case where the individual had returned or entered the state from Indonesia,” it said.

Meanwhile, a total of 550 recovered Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 418 were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC under SGH; 36 from Sibu Hospital and the PKRC under Sibu Hospital; 24 from PKRC Serian; 22 from PKRC Unimas; 20 from Miri Hospital and PKRC under Miri Hospital; 16 from Sarikei Hospital and the PKRC under Sarikei Hospital; eight from Kapit Hospital and PKRC under Kapit Hospital; three from Bintulu Hospital and the PKRC under Bintulu Hospital; and one each from PKRC Betong, Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC under Sri Aman Hospital, and PKRC Mukah.

“The total number of recoveries in the state has now increased to 71,271 or 91.71 per cent out of the overall cases,” said the committee.

It also said that 5,807 patients are still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 3,255 are being treated at SGH and PKRC Kuching; 550 at PKRC Unimas; 469 at PKRC Serian; 365 at Miri Hospital and PKRC Miri; 305 at Sibu Hospital and PKRC Sibu; 279 at Bintulu Hospital and PKRC Bintulu; 262 at PKRC Betong; 111 at PKRC Mukah; 107 at Sarikei Hospital and PKRC Sarikei; 62 at Sri Aman Hospital; 34 at Kapit Hospital and PKRC Kapit; seven at PKRC Lawas; and one at Limbang Hospital.