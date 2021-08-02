EC to display Q2/2021 electoral rolls at 822 locations from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 2): The Election Commission (EC) is conducting a Q2/2021 Draft Supplementary Electoral Rolls (RDPT) display for 14 days, starting tomorrow until Aug 16 at 822 selected locations nationwide.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the Q2/2021 RDPT contained 44,321 new voter registration applications from eligible Malaysian citizens and 21,567 applications for a change in voting constituencies from voters registered April 1 to June 30.

“Inspection of Q2/2021 RDPT can be made via several channels such as by being present at any 822 display stations throughout the country and scanning the QR code of the Parliamentary Voting Constituency.

“Browse the official portal of the State Election office or by being present at the State Election office and check Q2/2021 RDPT book available. Applicants are requested to contact the state Election Commission office for an appointment or information on office operating hours,” he said in a statement today.

In addition, he said the applicants can also browse EC’s official portal at https://pengundi.spr.gov.my/ or check MySPR Semak application.

Ikmalrudin said all applicants are advised to check their respective names in the electoral rolls and if their names were not listed, they could put in their claims with Form B.

He said voters who wish to protest the entry of any names in Q2/2021 RDPT in any constituencies could do so with Form C.

Forms B and C could be downloaded from the state Election Commission office and should be presented to the Registrar of Voters (state election director) for the constituency during office hours within the display period.

“During the display period, EC will also be putting up the names of voters who would be removed from the electoral rolls because of death, revocation of citizenship or any reasons based on the Regulation 10 and 25(2) of the Elections (Registration of Electors) Regulations 2002,” he said.

Members of the public can contact EC hotline at 03-8892 7018 or any state election office for any enquiries on Q2/2021 RDPT. – Bernama