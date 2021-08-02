Eight more localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 2): Eight localities in four districts have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), including three villages here, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its Covid-19 daily update that Kampung Punau, Kampung Git and Kampung Bunuk here will be imposed with the EMCO starting tomorrow (Aug 3) until August 16.

“In Bintulu, three localities have been placed under EMCO for two weeks starting Aug 1 to Aug 14. The localities are Shoplot 21, 22 and 23 of Kemena Industrial Estate at Jalan Bintulu Tatau; Leader Garage rented house; and the rented room above a vacant shop lot besides Velton Inn,” it said.

Also imposed with the EMCO are Rh Belong anak Entalang, Nanga Serenggas, Ulu Anap in Tatau (July 30 to August 12) and the workers’ quarters of Ladang Palmlyn Sdn Bhd in Mukah (August 4 to 17).

The committee also announced that the EMCO for Rh Keroh, Sg Sebatu, Ulu Mador, Bintangor in Meradong was lifted today.