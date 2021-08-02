Emergency extension allows focus on Covid-19 war, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Aug 2): The extension of the Emergency Order for Sarawak until Feb 2, 2022, will ensure that the state will be able to focus on the war against Covid-19, said Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

“There are lots of issues that we need to look at right now, particular on public safety as well as economic recovery,” he said in a statement.

“This is our priority right now. I hope all of us can be united in our effort to battle Covid-19. Let’s set whatever political differences aside.”

A Federal Government Gazette dated July 30 stated that Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah had extended the Emergency Order for Sarawak from Aug 2, 2021 to Feb 2, 2022.

Following that, the Prime Minister’s Office also released a statement to say that there will be no state election in Sarawak while the Emergency Order is still enforced unless the Emergency is lifted earlier.

The Sarawak State Legislative Assembly was to have automatically expired when the nationwide Emergency ceased yesterday, after which the state election should have been held within 60 days.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi, who is also Santubong MP, revealed that more than 20 tonnes worth of food assistance have been distributed in his parliamentary constituency since last week.

“They have been distributed to families living in villages placed under Emergency Movement Control Order (EMCO) as well as those under home quarantine,” he said.

To date, more than 3,000 families, involving more than 13,000 residents from Tabuan Melayu, Bintawa Hillir and other villages have received food supplies from Wan Junaidi.

Each household received a food pack of essential items, including canned food, fresh meat as well as fresh chicken.

A special task force from the Santubong parliamentary service centre are now actively delivering food aid to those in need, especially villagers who are affected by the lockdown.

“I am constantly communicating with my officers to get updates on the situation. On our side, we are doing our best to ensure that the people in my constituency are taken care of. Similarly, those who are in need of assistance, do not hesitate to contact my parliamentary service centre,” said Wan Junaidi.