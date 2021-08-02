Five gangs raking in RM15.7 million from online gambling busted by Kuching police

KUCHING (Aug 2): Five interconnected online gambling syndicates that raked in RM15.7 million, have been crippled by the police with the arrest of 72 suspects so far, including 32 members of the syndicates.

Kuching Police Chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the bust, which started in June this year, was the biggest by his men so far in their fight against online gambling.

“Since June, 14 raids have been carried out around Kuching with the arrest of 40 locals and 32 illegal foreigners. They made about RM15.7 million,” he told a press conference.

He added that the police had been gathering intelligence on the syndicates since May this year. The police have seized 44 computer sets and other online gambling related equipments.

Ahsmon identified the 32 suspects as members of the Kenneth Gang, Ah Ju Gang, Ah Wen Gang, Alan Gang and Kim Gang.

“We believe a 25-year-old male suspect from the Kenneth Gang, who has been arrested, is the head of the syndicates as he had acted as their ‘account keeper’,” he said.

He said the gangs had been managing and coordinating call centres and online gambling activities which have been rampant recently.

Ahsmon also said that the police were hunting for four others involved in the illegal activities.

“The four are related to the syndicates. Therefore, we urge the public or any individual with information for their cooperation to inform the police,” he said.