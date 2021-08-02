Five men remanded over burning of telco cables in Miri

MIRI (Aug 2): Five men, aged 23 to 50, have been remanded by the Magistrates’ Court for a police probe into the alleged burning of cables belonging to a telecommunications company.

Magistrate Md Stafique Md Hilmie ordered the 26-year-old suspect to be remanded for a day, while the others were remanded for three days.

The remand application was made by investigating officer Sgt Jugol Berindan.

In his application, Jugol told the court that the five suspects were arrested on Sunday at around 9am in Krokop.

Their arrest came following a report lodged by a staff member of the telecommunications company on July 26, 2021.

The complainant said while he was at the company’s office at Pujut 7 at 4.30pm on July 23, he received a photograph through WhatsApp that showed cables belonging to his company being burnt.

The cables were believed to have been burnt a day before the photo was sent to him.

Upon checking, he found out that the alleged incident happened in Krokop where a group of men were processing and burning copper cables.

Jugol told the court that during their arrest, the police seized 46 units of copper cables, 61 rods of copper cables, a truck, and a vehicle’s key.

He had initially applied for the suspects to be remanded for four days to allow the police to track down further evidence in the case.

The suspects were represented by counsel Ranbir Singh.