Khairy: Negotiations with Pfizer for 2022 procurement ongoing, will announce price after discussions

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 2): Negotiations with Pfizer Incorporation have begun for Malaysia’s 2022 vaccine procurement, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said today.

In the weekly Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) press conference, Khairy said that he would be making an announcement on the price of the vaccines from the American biopharmaceutical company, following reports that Pfizer and Moderna have raised their selling price for European nations.

The Financial Times (FT) reported that the new price for the Pfizer shot is now €19.50 (RM98) from €15.50 euros previously, citing parts of the contract it sighted.

Citing an official with knowledge on the development, FT reported that the price of a dose of the Moderna vaccine meanwhile, has been fixed at US$25.50 from the initial US$22.60 in the first procurement deal. This was, however, reported to be lower than the previously agreed US$28.50 as the order was larger.

“I have begun negotiations with Pfizer for the purchase of Pfizer vaccines for 2022. The negotiations just started and we have yet to finalise the procurement needed by Malaysia, including the selling price which would be offered by Pfizer.

“When we have finalised, I will inform the media regarding the price, as to whether the price is the same as what we purchased or the price has changed. I have tabled the price to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC),” Khairy, who is also the coordinating minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), said.

“For Coronavac or Sinovac, the distributor, Pharmaniaga, has already completed their supply distribution of 14,400,000 doses. However, in the JKJAV meeting this week, we will make a decision on additional procurement for the Sinovac vaccine, especially to support our daily vaccination rate which is high for this August month,” he added.

Pharmaniaga Berhad is the sole distributor of the China-made Sinovac vaccine in Malaysia. — Malay Mail