Kosan land: Warisan claims Ellron misled

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah on Monday claimed that Koperasi Serbagunan Sanya Berhad (Kosan) chairman Datuk Ellron Alfred Angin was misled by certain people in the organisation, resulting in him issuing a misleading statement regarding Kosan’s 2016 annual general meeting.

On Sunday, Ellron via a statement claimed that Kosan’s 33rd AGM in August 2016 approved development plans of Wisma Kosan’s land in Likas.

But Warisan Kota Kinabalu Branch chief Samuel Wong on Monday said that is untrue.

“That is untrue. Either Ellron Alfred Angin lied, or he was misled by certain board members of Kosan.

“The decision in the 33rd AGM in 2017 was an overwhelming objection to the development proposal.

“Two hundred and thirteen Koperasi members voted to object the proposed development.

“Only 30 Koperasi members voted to continue the proposed developments.”

“An overwhelming 88% of the AGM participants voted to object the proposed development. Only 12% supported the development.

“So how can Ellron claim that the AGM approved the development plans?”

Samuel added the motion that was debated by Kosan members in the 2016 AGM also specifically mentioned that Kosan Board Members were not mandated to sign any agreement with any developers without the approval of Kosan’s members.

“My advice to Ellron is to read the original AGM minutes instead of relying on certain people in Kosan, so that he does not continue to be misled.

“Motion number three in Kosan’s 2016 AGM also specifically mentions that board members were not mandated to build any new buildings on Wisma Kosan’s land in Likas.”

Towards the end, Samuel said that Ellron should have consulted the hundreds of Kosan members before issuing a factually wrong statement.

“As chairman of Kosan and Youth and Sports Minister, Ellron should be defending the mandate and interests of Kosan. Not the interests of a selected few board members or any developers.

“If Ellron does not come clean, we will consider filing a legal challenge in court to reveal more facts and details,” said Samuel in a statement on Monday.

Ellron said in a statement on Sunday that that Kosan in its 30th annual general meeting on 29th June 2015 had passed a resolution to develop lands that it owns.

He added that the development planned will benefit Kosan members as well as the rakyat in Sabah as it will be a mixed development with affordable apartments, office space and shop lots.

He disclosed the development of the land was tabled, discussed and passed by Kosan members in its 34th annual general meeting on 19th August 2017.

Ellron has also refuted claims that tenants of Wisma Kosan were evicted without prior notice.

He disclosed that the tenants were issued the notice of eviction through a letter dated 14th March 2019.

“The eviction period was three months but many of the tenants had requested from Kosan for an extension till December 2019 which was granted.

“Ample time was given to the tenants to move out of the building. (However) Due to the spread of Covid-19, the move did not go smoothly and involved only a small number of tenants who are still in the building until the evacuation deadline which was on 24th July 2021,” said Ellron when replying to the claim by Samuel last week that the tenants of Wisma Kosan were told to evict the building without any prior notice.