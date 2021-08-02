Last escaped prisoner detained

PENAMPANG: Police here have apprehended the last prisoner who escaped from the Native Court Training Centre quarantine centre on Sunday.

Mohd Rahman Basir, 24, was caught in Papar about 2.20pm on Monday after police received public information, said Penampang district police chief DSP Mohd Haris Haji Ibrahim.

Mohd Rahman was the last inmate recaptured following his escape with three others from the quarantine centre two days ago.

“The Penampang district police would like to express our gratitude to the public and all parties that are involved in channeling the information until the suspect was caught,” he said.

He also urged members of the public who have had close contact or have met with the four escapees to undergo Covid-19 screening at the nearest clinics to avoid formation of new clusters in the community.

The police here are also looking for four alleged supporters of Borneo Comrade for further investigation.

Kota Kinabalu OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the four were allegedly engaged in a photography session at the PKNS (Sabah Government Administration Centre) in Likas, near here recently.

“Based on eyewitness, those involved were at the vicinity for 10 minutes to take photographs,” he said.

He added that the individuals would be investigated for allegedly infringing on the standard operating procedure (SOP).

Mohd Zaidi also said that they were still looking for the person involved in ramming the barbed wires at an enhanced movement control ordere (EMCO) area in Likas recently.

He added that there have been two cases such as that so far.

“We also haven found the person,” he said.