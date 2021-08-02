Man arrested in scuffle after being refused exit from Kampung Telaga Air EMCO

KUCHING (Aug 2): A 30-year-old man was arrested yesterday when he turned violent after he was stopped from leaving Kampung Telaga Air, which is under the Covid-19 Emergency Movement Control Order (EMCO),

Padawan deputy police chief DSP Lim Jaw Syhong said during the 2.30pm incident, the suspect became angry with the police, Rela, and Volunteer Patrol Scheme personnel guarding the village and an altercation ensued.

He said the security personnel had tried to calm the suspect down by asking him to go home but the suspect refused.

“The suspect pointed a long stick at the security personnel, which caused a scuffle between the security personnel and the suspect.

“The suspect was then arrested and brought to the Siburan police station for further action,” he said, adding that the suspect was not injured during the arrest.

The case is being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation.

A video of the incident being circulated on messaging platforms, shows a shirtless man waving sticks in both hands at security personnel.

Meanwhile, Lim urged the public to not leave an EMCO area, and advised them to always adhere to the standard operating procedures enforced by the authorities.

He also urged those under EMCO to wait out the lockdown patiently.