Mayor: Only legal foreigners can work as helpers in MBKS markets, hawker centres

KUCHING (Aug 2): Only foreigners with legal permit are allowed to be employed as helpers in markets and hawker centres under the jurisdiction of Kuching South City Council (MBKS), said mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Wee said it is only fair that only legal workers are employed in businesses operating in government-owned properties under MBKS.

“Those helpers who are foreigners must have a legal working permit. If they do not have legal working permit, they are illegal immigrants and its totally wrong to allow illegal workers to work in local councils and government properties,” said Wee when contacted.

He said it was normal that some hawkers would employ helpers to assist in running their businesses and MBKS now insisted that all foreign workers must be legal.

“As long as they are foreigners working in markets and hawker centres under MBKS, they must produce the legal working permit issued by Immigration Department.

“This measure is to be fair to the local council, MBKS, as to not have any illegal operators in our properties,” added Wee.

On Saturday, Wee said in his weekly Facebook Llive session that only legal foreigners are allowed to be employed as helpers at Stutong Community Market once businesses resume.

The market is currently closed for two weeks until Aug 9 as ordered by the Ministry of Health due to detection of positive Covid-19 cases.