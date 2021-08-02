MOH issues 18 compounds in S’wak for violating SOP

KUCHING (Aug 2): The Ministry of Health has issued 18 compounds today in Sarawak for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, SDMC said that 13 individuals and five companies were compounded with seven issued in Kapit, Sarikei (3), Bau and Miri (2) and one each in Serian, Kanowit and Song.

The compounds were issued for failing to observe social distancing (3), failing to register before entering a premises (2), not obeying quarantine order (2), premises owner failing to limit the number of customers (1), premises owner not implementing social distancing (1), other SOP violations (6) and other SOP violations for companies (3).

To date, the Ministry of Health has issued 391 compounds in Sarawak.

Meanwhile, the police have issued 15 compounds with seven in Miri, Kuching and Sibu (3) and one each in Bintulu and Padawan.

Seven of the compounds were issued for failing to observe social distancing, failing to scan MySejahtera QR code or registering manually (3), businesses operating beyond the stipulated hours (3), failing to wear face mask (1) and being inside an Enhanced Movement Control Order area without permission (1).

To date, the police have issued a total of 9,631 compounds for SOP violations. No arrests were made today.

Local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing also issued a total of five compounds today with two by the Serian District Council and one each by the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council, Bau District Council and Sarikei District Council.

Four compounds were for incomplete registration books and one for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually.

To date, local authorities have issued 1,374 compounds.