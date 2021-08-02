Muhammad Helmi appointed new MET Malaysia director-general

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 2): Muhammad Helmi Abdullah has been appointed as the new director-general of the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MET Malaysia), effective yesterday (Aug 1).

MET Malaysia, in a statement today said that the appointment of Muhammad Helmi, 57, was to replace Jailan Simon who retired on July 31.

“Muhammad Helmi who began his service at the Kota Kinabalu Meteorological Services Department office, Sabah, as a weatherman in 1988, is the 10th MET Malaysia director-general.

“He obtained a Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Mathematics from Universiti Malaya in 1987 and a Post-graduate Diploma in Meteorology from the Australian Bureau of Meteorology Training School in 1990,” said the statement.

Having worked at the department for more than 33 years, Muhammad Helmi who is an expert in weather forecasting had also served as the National Weather and Geophysics Operation Centre director.

He also has expertise and extensive experience in Marine Meteorology and Oceanography, specifically in Wave and Storm Surge Modeling.

Muhammad Helmi has been a member of the Malaysian Tsunami Focal Point – Intergovernmental Coordination Group for the Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System (ICG/IOTWMS) since 2019.

His expertise and vast experience in the field of meteorology and geophysics has enabled him to represent Malaysia in several international conferences such as the Intergovernmental Panel On Climate Change Bureau Meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

MET Malaysia expressed confidence that under Muhammad Helmi’s leadership, the department will continue to excel in delivering the meteorological and geophysical services in the country and at the international level. – Bernama