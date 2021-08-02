Next-of-kin of single mother from Kuching who passed away from Covid-19 in KL urged to come forward

KUCHING (Aug 2): Members of the public are asked to come forward if they know the next-of-kin of single mother Corrina Voon Ling Ling from Kuching who succumbed to Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur.

According to the Association of Kindergarten Operators Sarawak president Jason Kong, both 48-year-old Corrina and her 71-year-old mother Voon Kui Hiong had passed away due to Covid-19 in Kuala Lumpur.

Corrina is survived by her 12-year-old daughter.

“We are currently trying to locate their relatives in Kuching and Sibu to take care of the 12-year-old daughter. The daughter has also been infected with Covid-19 and she is currently being isolated in a hospital in Kuala Lumpur,” Kong told The Borneo Post tonight.

He added that Corrina’s friends are now handling the funeral arrangements and no relatives in Kuala Lumpur were able to be located.

Corrina was previously a lecturer at Tunku Abdul Rahman University College in Kuala Lumpur for 11 years and she had gone to SMK Green Road here for her secondary school education.

Anyone with information of the deceased are urged to immediately contact Tan at 019-3101939 or email [email protected]