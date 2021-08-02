Petra Jaya teen pleads guilty to raping 14-year-old girlfriend

KUCHING (Aug 2): A teenage boy pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of raping his 14-year-old girlfriend.

The 19-year-old admitted to the crime under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) after the charge was read to him by a court interpreter.

The Section provides for up to 20 years in prison and caning.

Judge Jason Juga set Aug 30 for further mention of the case for a social report from the Welfare Department.

He also allowed the accused to be released on RM8,000, with RM1,000 deposited with the court with two local sureties.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.

According to the facts of the case, the accused raped his girlfriend on June 14, at around 2am at his house in a village in Petra Jaya.

It is understood that the boy had been in a relationship with the victim for almost six months when the incident took place.

It is understood the victim’s parents urged her to lodge a police report.