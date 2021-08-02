Petros LPG now available in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 2): Petroleum Sarawak Berhad’s (Petros) wholly owned subsidiary PetrosNiaga Sdn Bhd (PetrosNiaga) has commenced the sale of Petros liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Kuching.

In a press statement today, Petros said its LPG-filled cylinders are now available at Matang, Petrajaya, Tabuan and BDC here.

The state-owned oil and gas company also said that the sale of Petros LPG will be gradually expanded statewide.

Petros said its dealers in Kuching are Petros LPG JC Gas (contact number +6012 8830785), which is covering Petrajaya and Matang , while Petros LPG Min Soon (contact number +6019 8881924) is covering Tabuan and BDC.

It added that cashless payment can be made via Sarawak Pay.

For more on Petros LPG and how to buy the LPG cylinders, visit www.petroleumsarawak.com/PETROSLPG or call Petros Customer Care at 1-300-882-122.