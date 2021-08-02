Playground under construction in Bintulu catches fire

BINTULU (Aug 2): Firefighters were sent to a playground, which is currently under construction at Old Airport Road, at around 11pm last night.

Upon arrival at the scene, the firefighters found that the playground set had caught fire.

They took around 10 minutes to completely extinguish the fire.

In another fire last night, a squatter house located opposite SJK Chung Hua No. 3 was destroyed.

Bintulu fire station chief Christus Buson said they received a report at 8.12pm.

He said 11 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to put out the fire.

According to Christus, two people were living in the house.

The operation ended at 8.38pm.