PM: Sarawak to enter Phase 3 of National Recovery Plan on Wednesday

KUCHING (Aug 2): Sarawak will be entering Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) on Wednesday, announced Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin today.

Apart from Sarawak, Muyiddin also announced that Perlis and Labuan would also be entering Phase 3 of the NRP.

In a Facebook post, he said that the two states and the federal territory were performing well but he reminded citizens there to continue following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Under Phase 3 of the NRP, among the relaxations of rules will be inter-district movement. At the moment, inter-district movement is restricted and a police permit is required to pass through the roadblocks at the district boundaries.

Muhyiddin explained the decision to allow the transtion of these two states and the federal territory into Phase 3 of the NRP was made at the National Security Council (NSC) Special Session meeting chaired by him.

He said at the meeting, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz presented the latest developments of the NRP.

“Congratulations and well done. I would like to remind them that SOPs and regulations that have been set (against Covid-19) must be complied at all times and continue with all efforts to improve the situation under this pandemic.

“I hope with all cooperation from everyone in this country, there will be more states allowed to move to the next phase. We must be optimistic and continue moving forward so that the country’s recovery can be done smoothly and systematically,” he wrote in the Facebook post.

It had been previously reported that the decision to progress into the next phase under the NRP must be based on three indicators namely the number of positive Covid-19 cases, intensive care unit (ICU) bed capacity and vaccination numbers.

On a related matter, Muhyiddin disclosed the NSC Special Sesssion meeting also touched on finetuning facilities for those who have completed their vaccination and facilities for the economic sector.

“These will be announced soon, and it is hoped that these will fully benefit those who are fully vaccinated as well as helping to elevate our economic sector,” he said.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), through infographics in the ‘Sarawak Disaster Information’ Facebook page, had specified activities allowed under four phases under the NRP in the state.

Apart from allowing inter-district/inter-division movement, the NRP Phase 3 also allows organising of local and international sports tournaments and competitons but subject to SOPs from the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Public recreational sports activities at swimming pool premises, parks as well as leisure and recrational areas are still not allowed under the Phase 3, except for non-contact sports such as jogging, cycling, golf and light exercses.

Also not allowed are mass activities such as fun runs, fun rides, marathons, trialthons and others.

Under the Phase 3, work capacity of private sector is now allowed to operate at full capacity. The dine-in at food premises and restaurants, however, are still only allowed from 6am to 10pm.

Social gatherings are now allowed under the Phase 3, but with not more than 50 per cent or a maximum of 200 people only.

Tourism and cultural activities are also allowed, with not more than 50 per cent premises capacity or a maximum of 200 people only.

Entertainment activities such as night clubs or pubs, cinemas and karaoke (including family karaoke) are still prohibited, and only allowed once the state enters Phase 4.

SDMC is expected to disclose the full SOPs for the NRP Phase 3 soon.