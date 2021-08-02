Register for vaccination, urges 2021 Unduk Ngadau Maya

PENAMPANG: Sabah’s 2021 Unduk Ngadau, Maya Hejnowska, is calling on all Sabahans who have yet to register for the Covid-19 vaccination to do so as soon as possible so that the state can finally reach its objective of herd immunity.

Maya, who arrived at the Kadazandusun Cultural Association (KDCA) hall with her crown and was dressed in the full traditional Kadazan attire and accessories, said that this was the people’s responsibility as citizens of the country and Sabah.

“Please do not delay in registering for the vaccine. It is very important that we do so as soon as possible as the vaccine is one of the means for us to safeguard ourselves and the people around us,” she said.

Maya also said that she understood that some people were afraid of needles and of being injected.

“I am also afraid of being injected. But it wasn’t really that frightening once you go through with it,” she said.

She likened the sting of the injection to an ant-bite which merely lasted a second.

“Then it was over and done with.”

Maya registered for the vaccine a few months ago on the MySejahtera application and said that she has been patiently waiting for her turn to be vaccinated.

“When I received the notification on the date for my appointment, I felt so happy,” she said.

Her appointment was at noon on Monday.