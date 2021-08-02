Sarawak weightlifting fraternity bids farewell to veteran champ Ng Chow Seng

KUCHING (Aug 2): Sarawak Weightlifting Association (PABNS) has expressed condolences to the family of veteran weightlifter Ng Chow Seng, who passed away last Friday.

In a status uploaded on his official Facebook page late Saturday, Layar assemblyman Gerald Rentap Jabu who is also PABNS president, hailed the Ng as ‘a patriot, a sportsman, a technical delegate, a ‘sifu’ (mentor), and most of all, a friend to all’.

“On behalf of PABNS, we extend our deepest sympathy and condolences to the family of the late Mr Ng Chow Seng, who left us on July 30, 2021.

“We thank you for your unselfish service and love for all, especially those who share your passion in weightlifting.

“Your conquest in international competitions and your pride in carrying the Malaysian flag everywhere transcend all boundaries.

“Good bye, our mentor, friend and legend. Good lift, Sir!” wrote Rentap in the post.

Born on Dec 26, 1935 in Kulim, Kedah, Ng joined the Army Regiment in 1959 as a recruit specialised as a physical instructor in the unit.

He retired as a Warrant Officer II after 25 years of service.

Ng took up weightlifting in 1949 at the age of 14 in Alor Setar. His first represented then-Malaya in the 1961 SEAP Games (now SEA Games) held in Rangoon (Yangon), Burma, where he grabbed a bronze medal.

He subsequently represented the country again in the 1965, 1967, and 1973 editions of the SEAP Games.

From 1972 to 1976, Ng played a significant role as a senior physical training instructor with the School of Physical Training at Camp Terendak (Melaka), meant for the Armed Forces personnel.

The master weightlifter continued to make Malaysia proud by winning the gold medal at the 27th Men’s and 18th Women’s International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Masters Weightlifting Championships in Limassol, Cyprus in 2011 – at the age of 76.

He was the first Malaysian master weightlifter to have ever won gold in the world’s event.

Among his notable accomplishments were Penang and Kedah weightlifting championship titles between 1951 and 1953; winner of Mr Weightlifter of Penang (1958-1959); First Federation Regimental Boxing Light Weight Class – Winner (1963-1965); record-holder of Malaysian Weightlifting Championship Featherweight Class – 60kg (1963-1973); Singapore Sports Festival International Weightlifting Championship winner (1965); Sarawak Weightlifting Championship – ‘Sarawak Strongest Man’ title-winner (1978-1981); Malaysia Weightlifting Light Heavyweight Championship winner (1980); Fourth World Masters Weightlifting Championship, Orlando (bronze) in 1988; Africa/Asia / Oceania Masters Weightlifting Championship (Category 55-59 Age Group) – championship title record-holder (1993); silver medal in 13th World Masters Weightlifting Championship (Category 60-64 Age Group) in 1997; silver in 26th Men’s and 17th Women’s IWF World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Ciechanow, Poland (2010); gold medal in 28th Men’s and 19th Women’s IWF World Masters Weightlifting Championship in Ukraine (2012); official and director of weightlifting event at the 2001 SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur; and recipient of the ‘Superior Service Award’ from Asian Weightlifting Federation.

Ng’s achievements are listed on the Olympic Council of Malaysia website via this link: https://olympic.org.my/award/ng-chow-seng/.