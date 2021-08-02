Sembang-sembang ASNB Shares Guide on Money Management – A new programme to educate public on effective financial management

KUALA LUMPUR, 1 August 2021: – Amanah Saham Nasional Berhad (ASNB), the wholly-owned unit trust management company of Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB), has produced a new 10-minute programme entitled ‘Sembang-sembang ASNB’, in line with its Financial Literacy initiatives. The programme which aims to educate the public on financial management and investment will be aired on RTM.

The 12-episode programme will cover topics related to personal money and investment management including cash flow, debt, investment, insurance and estate planning through discussions with guest speakers from the financial and investment industries, as well as other related industries.

Among others, Associate Professor Dr. Ahmed Razman Abdul Latiff, Manager of Business Development at Putra Business School; Suzardi Maulan and Dr. Adam Zubir, Licensed Financial Advisers; Nur Zabetha Muhammad Nor, Counsel at Messrs. Nor Zabetha Chinna & Co; and Ustaz Ahmad Husni Abd Rahman, Shariah Unit Manager, Zakat Collection Centre – MAIWP.

Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director of ASNB, Mohammad Hussin said, through this programme, ASNB has added another source of information on investment and financial management under its Financial Literacy pillar. With the airing of this new television programme, more Malaysians can gain knowledge on financial planning.

“Based on our experience in organising seminars and meeting people during various programmes organised by ASNB, we received feedback that there is a dearth of information on money and investment management to help them manage their money more efficiently.”

“We hope, through Sembang-sembang ASNB, the public will gain some insight on how to better manage their money and investment for a more comfortable life,” he added.

Mohammad further explained that ASNB always prioritises investment education to help individuals build better financial planning. Failure to understand the basics of investment may lead to many being burdened with debts, unable to accumulate assets or forced to work after retirement.

“For example, many still do not understand the basics of risk and return and as a consequence, they are easily lured into putting their money in various types of investment schemes that promise high returns, without realising that they also have to bear high risks.”

“Too many investment schemes promote high returns but information on the level of risk that they should bear is not fully disclosed,” he said.

He hoped that the public would spend time to watch the Sembang-sembang ASNB programme which lasts only 10 minutes to help them make better investment and financial planning decisions.

Sembang-sembang ASNB will start airing on TV1 RTM, 2 August at 1.45 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The rerun will be broadcast on TV Okey beginning 13 August, every Friday until Sunday at 2.15 p.m. The programme will also be uploaded on Sembang-sembang ASNB’s official Facebook and YouTube channel as well as on ASNB website starting 5 August every Thursday.

Other than Sembang-sembang ASNB, ASNB organises numerous programmes and events for all ages and walks of life under its Financial Literacy initiatives comprising Minggu Saham Digital, Seminar Pelaburan 360 Hari, Kuiz Pelaburan PNB, Kelab Pelaburan Bijak PNB, and Sembang-sembang ASNB webinars. More information about ASNB’s Financial Literacy programmes can be found here.