Staff’s failure to scan MySejahtera earns factories RM10,000 fine

KOTA KINABALU: Two factories were fined RM10,000 each for allowing some of their staff to enter the premises without scanning the MySejahtera application.

Also penalized were three workers from the rice packaging and mineral water factories, said Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yusoh Mat Tais.

“Altogether, a total of RM26,000 in fines was imposed,” he said to reporters after carrying out the Ops Patuh for the Kota Kinabalu district on the two factories on Monday.

Yusoh urged factory, warehouse and supermarket operators to ensure they follow the standard operating procedure (SOP) and reminded that they will be carrying out the operation continuously together with the Immigration Department, the Health ministry and the City Hall.

He added that based on his observation, there are still some areas in the compliance of the SOP that can be improved by all the operators.

“We will always monitor the premises,” he said.

Also present was Kota Kinabalu OCPD Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah.