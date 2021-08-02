Three Covid-19 clusters come to an end in Sarawak

KUCHING (Aug 2): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has declared the end of three Covid-19 clusters today.

In a statement, SDMC said this was after the clusters did not report new cases for the past 28 days.

The three clusters that have ended are Gerigat Cluster in Kabong (115 cases), Quadruplex Lapan Enam Cluster in Miri (59 cases and one death), and Jalan Semariang Cluster in Kuching (43 cases).

The committee said seven of out of the total 82 active Covid-19 clusters in the state reported 96 new cases today.

The clusters reporting new cases were Bunga Rampai Cluster in Bau, which recorded 87 cases; two cases each from the Jalan Pesisir Bintulu-Miri Cluster in Bintulu, Sungai Sangan Cluster in Tatau, and Kandis Pantu Cluster in Sri Aman; as well as one case each from the Kampung Git Cluster in Kuching, Kampung Kendaie Cluster in Lundu, and Simpang Koko Cluster in Sarikei.